Raw video: One on One with Tommy Lloyd

Young Kwak/AP
Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd walks along the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Creighton in Spokane, Wash., Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Posted at 7:48 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 23:13:17-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tommy Lloyd became the 18th head coach in UArizona men’s basketball history on Thursday.

The former Gonzaga assistant was known for his international recruiting and player development, helping to lead the Bulldogs to this year’s NCAA Championship game.

Lloyd went one on on with sports director Jason Barr on the Lute and Bobbi Olson court, where they talked about everything from possible impending NCAA sanctions to watermelon Eegees.

