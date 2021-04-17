Raw video: One on One with Tommy Lloyd

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tommy Lloyd became the 18th head coach in UArizona men’s basketball history on Thursday.

The former Gonzaga assistant was known for his international recruiting and player development, helping to lead the Bulldogs to this year’s NCAA Championship game.

Lloyd went one on on with sports director Jason Barr on the Lute and Bobbi Olson court, where they talked about everything from possible impending NCAA sanctions to watermelon Eegees.

Click on the video for more.