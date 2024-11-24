Pusch Ridge wins in 3A Semifinals and heads to 3A State Title game

MESA, Ariz. — Pusch Ridge wins 24-13 over Benjamin Franklin.

The Lions will play the No. 2 seed, ALA - West Foothills, at Mountain Ridge High School on Saturday, November 30th.

It's the second year in a row a Tucson team has made it to the 3A State Title game. Last year, was Sabino who won the championship.

Pusch Ridge in 3A and Mica Mountain in 4A are the only two Tucson teams left in post-season play out of the seven that made the playoffs across Class 3A through 6A.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

