Pusch Ridge football wins Class 3A state title with 26-7 win over ALA - West Foothills

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions beat the ALA - West Foothills Guardians 26 - 7 in the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday, November 30.

“These guys did not want to lose, they wanted the season to continue and they’re so close, they’re so tight, they’re such classy men, they’re leaders on campus," Head Coach Kent Middleton said. “To see them come together like this and pull this off is just an incredible feeling.”

This is the Lions’ second state title, after winning their first one in 2015. Tucson-area schools have now won the Class 3A state title in back-to-back seasons. Sabino High School won last year.

One of the difference-makers on this year’s 13-1 team is Quarterback Jacob Newborn, who was recently named “Region Player of the Year” in the 3A South region.

“I just have to give all glory to God," he said. "I gotta give it back to God, I’m nothing without him. This team is nothing without him. We’re a brotherhood, we’ve been through so much together.”

The Lions defense was able to hold the Guardians to just one touchdown, which was scored in the first quarter. The Guardians had been averaging 35.6 points per game.

“Our defense played lights out,” Middleton said. “They’re a big physical team and we’re not a big team on defense and you know, we’re just tough, we’re just tough. They’re well coached and we were able to shut down their run game and that forced them to pass a little bit and that really helped us out a lot.”

The Lions' sole loss this season was to the Benjamin Franklin Chargers in week two. However, they were able to avenge that loss when they beat them last week, in the game that sent them to the championship.

