Pusch Ridge Christian defeats Benson and other scores and highlights

Posted at 10:59 PM, Aug 27, 2021

TUCSON, Arizona — Class 2A schools began their season on Friday night: Pusch Ridge Christian 34, Benson 21

Bisbee 46, Catalina 0

Tombstone 42, Santa Rita 0

Thatcher 53, Sahuarita 7

Sabino 28, Arizona College Prep 6

Tanque Verde 50, Heritage Academy (3rd quarter)

