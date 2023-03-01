Pueblo Warriors advance to Class 4A state title game after upset win

TUCSON, Arizona — Pueblo defeated top seeded Mesquite, 52-48 in overtime, in Gilbert, to advance to the Class 4A state title game.

Victoria Cazaers hit a 3-pointer for the first bucket in the extra session before her sister, America, made it a two-possession game. The fourth seeded Warriors will play No. 2 seed Flagstaff on Thursday at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

In Class 5A, Catalina Foothills lost its semifinal game, 72-62, at Canyon View. The Falcons finish their season with a 24-6 record.

