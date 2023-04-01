Professional golfers hold clinic for girl scouts in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Arizona — Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona empower women every day, but on Wednesday at Sewalio Golf Course, it was their turn to be empowered.

Professional golfers on LPGA's Epson Tour, who are in Tucson for the third annual Casino del Sol Classic, spent the day sharing their knowledge and experience with aspiring young golfers.

"A lot of them had questions about the things that golf has taught us that relate to life," said Epson Tour golfer Rachel Rohanna.

The goal of the clinic is to remind young girls they can, and should, be present in situations that may have been male dominated in the past.

"Whether it is in this sport or another sport, we just want to make sure girls know there is a community behind them that wants to encourage them and cheer them on," said Kristen Garcia-Hernandez.

"They really inspired me to golf more," said Ashley Briggs, one of the girl scouts attending the clinic.

Rohanna didn't just help today's clinic as a professional golfer. She's also a former girl scout.

"Women's golf and girl scouts are probably very similar in many ways because it requires a lot of commitment, time management, and discipline," said Rohanna. "To see all of these girls take those skills to the golf course is really cool."