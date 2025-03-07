Pro-Am ends Thursday as Cologuard Classic set to kick off for 8th year

TUCSON, Ariz. — Scott Cardwell was one of 40 colon cancer survivors on the course today at La Paloma Country Club.

“I felt totally healthy, and I had a tennis ball sized tumor," Cardwell said. "But, because I did the Cologuard and they caught it early, it was only stage one and so my cancer was able to be removed with just surgery and I didn’t have to do radiation or chemotherapy.”

Now, Cardwell advocates for Cologuard alongside some of golf's best, like Jerry Kelly.

“So many of the players, all the players have bought in that this is so much more than a golf tournament," Kelly said.

When Kelly first became a Cologuard ambassador, they had just three partnerships. Now it’s upwards of 30 partnerships.

“That’s a sea of blue that we are going to have out there, and it keeps on growing every single year," Kelly said. "The larger that sea grows, that’s how many more voices are speaking up and getting the word out.”

“Jerry Kelly is amazing, his efforts to raise awareness has done so much for all of us," Cardwell said.

The efforts continue Friday morning with 'Dress in Blue Day' kicking off the official start of the tournament.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

