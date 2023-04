TUCSON, Arizona — Young kids can get a taste of soccer this month at the Donna Liggins Center on 6th avenue.

Tucson Parks and Rec is holding a pre-K soccer skills and drills clinic for kids ages 3-5 years old. It's on Mondays and Wednesdays from April 3rd through April 26th. There are two morning sessions coached by Ashley Boisclair, and it is free to attend.

There are ten spots per session and you can register by calling (520) 791-3247.