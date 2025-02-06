PPA's Proton Tucson Open set for the Tucson Racquet Club

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The inaugural Proton Tucson Open will be held at the Tucson Racquet and Fitness Club. This is the first time the PPA Tour is coming to southern Arizona.

Among the storylines is men's doubles, Ben Johns and Hayden Patriquin are the No. 1 seed in their first tourney together.

In men's singles, 15-year-old Wil Shaffer qualified for his PPA singles tour.

On the women's side, Kaitlyn Christian grabs the top seed thanks to a red-hot start to the 2025 tour season that includes a win at Daytona.

There are also women's doubles and mixed doubles. The tour comes to Tucson after being in Australia last week.

One thousand Carvana PPA Tour points are up for the winners.

