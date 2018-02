TUCSON, Ariz. - As former Arizona Wildcat assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson is scheduled to appear in New York City federal court, the player reportedly named in the FBI probe has committed to play at Villanova.

Jahvon Quinerly decommitted from Arizona back in October after originally committing to the Wildcats.

Quinerly is reportedly identified as "Player-5" in a case related to the federal college basketball investigation.

Documents allegedly revealed a payment of at least $15,000 from a financial adviser and business manager to Richardson.

Richardson pleaded not guilty in November to charges of bribery, soliciting bribes and various acts of fraud while recruiting players to Arizona.

He is one of four college basketball coaches implicated in the FBI probe.

Richardson is scheduled for a status conference Thursday in federal court.

Quinerly is a 6-foot-1 point guard and is ranked No. 26 in the ESPN 100 for 2018. The McDonald's All American and five-star prospect is No. 6 at his position.