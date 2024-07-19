PLAY BALL: Sierra Vista Little League hosts 12U state tournament for the first time

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the first time, Sierra Vista Little League is hosting a state tournament that could eventually send a team to the Little League World Series in Williamsport .

The 12-and-under tournament rotates between Arizona’s 14 little league districts. Sierra Vista is in District 8 and this year it was their turn to host. District administrators select the location of all of the tournaments in the winter, leaving plenty of time to fundraise and prepare for the tournament.

“It’s a big deal to have this tournament here, just to help out the community of Sierra Vista and district eight teams,” said Sierra Vista Little League President Rory Volgende.

Here in Sierra Vista, the top teams are taking the field, and taking in the views.

“This way we can show the rest of Arizona how beautiful Sierra Vista is," Volgende said. "They're happy to play in 82 degree weather instead of 115 degree weather.”

Most of the teams are from places north of Tucson, and many of the visitors haven't heard of Sierra Vista. Sierra Vista director of Parks and Recreation says that is a perk of having youth sports tournaments in the city.

“There's nothing but upside nothing and benefits from sports tourism," she said. "Youth sports tournaments are huge, and getting people here that might not have ever heard of us before.”

The city says sports tourism has brought in more than $5 million over the last three years, since visiting teams are spending money locally.

“It's just a revolving process that just continues to pay forward future,” Wilson said.

And while Sierra Vista Little League is the host of the tournament, Wilson's team is close by to make sure the fields are safe to play on and the players are having fun.

Sierra Vista’s team didn’t make this tournament, after losing to Nogales in the district tournament.

Volgende says even though the league's board changes, he hope they will continue to fight to have district and state tournaments on their home fields.

“(Our) future goals is just continue to host as many tournaments as we can here in Sierra Vista,” he said.

Volgende is encouraging the community to come watch the games at the Stone Complex because "it's the best (youth) baseball you'll see." Games are played daily at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The tournament wraps up July 27 ant the winner heads to California to play in the regional tournament. The winner of the regional tournament will go to Williamsport.