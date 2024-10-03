Pima Women's Soccer 'Pink Out': team plays for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

TUCSON, Ariz. — For PCC Women’s Soccer coach Kendra Veliz, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is something that hits home.

Veliz is a breast cancer survivor herself.

On Tuesday, her team honored their game to helping raise awareness

“I hit my five year mark which is a big thing," Veliz said.

They called the night 'Pink Out'.

The first 75 people that donated were given pink ribbon pins at the ticket booth.

Everyone wore bright pink shirts that read 'Aztecs kicking cancer'.

Veliz says that being a survivor herself makes raising awareness for breast cancer mean so much more.

“We’re just trying to bring awareness to people and also help out in anyway we can," Veliz said.

All donations collected will be given to the Arizona Cancer Foundation.

