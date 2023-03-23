Pima Women's Basketball moves to the NJCAA Division II consolation bracket

PORT HURON, Michigan — Pima women's basketball fell to Community College of Baltimore County-Essex, 89-75, in the quarterfinal round of the NJCAA Division II Tournament in Port Huron, Michigan.

The Aztecs trailed 43-40 in the third quarter but the Knights went on a 25-8 run and Pima was down by 20 heading into the fourth quarter. Rio Rico native Luisa Chavez finished with a game-high 21 points on 7 for 13 shooting as she posted eight rebounds and four assists.

The Aztecs will now play No. 6 seed Bryant & Stratton College in the fifth place consolation bracket on Thursday.

"We have to turn around quick and we got to be back here tomorrow afternoon ready to go," said head coach Todd Holthaus. "I have no doubt, with this group especially, that we’ll be ready to go.”