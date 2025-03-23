Pima Women's Basketball falls to Johnson County in NJCAA National Championship

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima Women's Basketball lost to Johnson County College in the NJCAA Division II National Championship 75-67 on Saturday night.

In a very evenly matched game, there were 12 ties and 16 lead changes. The Aztecs shot 25 of 59 from the field, the Cavaliers shot 24 of 59.

Pima was led by sophomore guard, Amelie Buffill-Gutierez, from off the bench with 18 points. But Johnson County was able to pull away in the fourth quarter, ending the Aztecs season.

"I hate that we ended up losing but I wouldn't have ended it any other way," Pima Women's Basketball Forward," Rori Hoffmeyer said. "I learned from it and we're going to keep going."

"Wins and losses come and go but the life lessons are probably what I'm proudest of in terms of what they view Pima as," Pima Women's Coach, Todd Holthaus said. "The message I gave them tonight was to remember what this feeling of coming so close is like and to let that be the fuel that sets you going forward next year."

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

