Pima Softball headed to the NJCAA Division II World Series

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima Community College Softball team enters the NJCAA Division II World Series as the No. 7 seed. The Aztecs enter the tournament coming of their second straight Region I Championship.

“As the game went on, the emotions, the excitement, the anxiousness, the nerves, all went up to a 10," Pima softball pitcher Arianna Flores said.

Flores, a Salpointe alumna, struck out the side in the top of the 8th inning to set up the 3-2 walk off win over South Mountain Community College on Saturday. The victory marks the first 50-win season for PCC since 2013.

“Especially coming in as a freshman, it’s pretty awesome," Flores said. "To know I’m actually here, going to Regionals and competing for a National Championship is really exciting.”

The walk off hitter and Mountain View alumna, Talia Martin, looks to close her time with the Aztecs with one more title.

“We’re all wanting it," Martin said. "We all want to make it through we all want to make it to the championship. We put in all this work and for it show is amazing.

Pima takes on the No. 10 seed, Iowa Central, Monday in Oxford, Alabama at 3:00 p.m. MST.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

