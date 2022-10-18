Pima soccer's Delaney Buntin dominates two years in a row

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima soccer's Delaney Buntin has been dominating opponents for two seasons.

The Cienega product is now working to bring the Aztecs to national prominence.

“You can expect her anywhere on the field to find the ball and know where the ball is before it's even there,” says teammate Riley Bonner.

The star forward has been one step ahead of the Pima Aztecs for nearly two years now.

“With Pima, it’s just nicer because it's just two years and you can really figure out what you want,” said Buntin.

While navigating what’s next- the leading scorer has wasted no time making a name for herself.

The sophomore standout was named to the NJCAA All-Tournament Team after scoring 4 goals at the 2021 nationals- leading the Aztecs to a runner-up finish.

Now, in her sophomore season, Buntin has been named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week.

“When I first got it, I was really excited. I feel like I earned it just because of my work ethic on the field, my shots, and my goals,” Buntin said.

The Vail native leads the Aztecs with 14 goals and 28 points on the season.

Growing up just outside of Tucson, Buntin saw Pima Community College as an opportunity to play alongside familiar faces and former teammates.

Being so close to home also allowed her family to show their support in person and on the sidelines.

“I have all my family come to my games and just having everyone there and the support- just really means a lot," said Buntin.

“She finds the back of the net every time.”

Sophomore Riley Bonner has been playing with Buntin since they were eight years old.

“Being a midfielder, I can always just look up and know I’m gonna find her and know I'm gonna find her at the end of the field. I can trust her to turn the ball around and take on any player.”

With Tucson’s Kino Stadium being the host of this year's men’s and women’s national soccer tournaments- Buntin, Bonner and the rest of the lady Aztecs hope to claim a national title- on their hometown soil.

“It would mean a lot to us. It would just be really cool because we all know that all of our families would come and it would be packed at every game,” Buntin gushed.

Following her final season as an Aztec, Buntin hopes to continue her soccer career at the university level.

“I’m not too sure about where but just really focusing on reaching out to colleges and coaches and just finding the right school for me.”

The Pima Aztecs will wrap up its regular season play against Arizona Western College tomorrow night in Yuma.