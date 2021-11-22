Pima Soccer wins Division II National Soccer Title

WICHITA, Kansas — Pima College men's soccer is the Division II NJCAA champion after a 5-3 shootout win over CBCC Essex in Whichita, Kansas on Saturday.

Sophomore goalie Juan Suarez, a graduate of Desert View high school, made a save in the shootout that set up the decisive goal from former Salpointe star Francisco Manzo.

Manzo not only scored the final penalty kick, but he also put the Aztecs up 1-0 with his goal in the 2nd minute. Manzo was named the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament. This was also his third national tournament appearance as part of the Aztecs.

CBCC Essex is located in Maryland. It's the Aztecs soccer team's second national title in four year after winning in 2018.

Additionally, the Aztec women's soccer team was the national runner-up. There will be a celebration for both teams at the west campus of Pima College on Monday.