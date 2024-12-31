Watch Now
Pima men's basketball starts season 15-0 after Aztec Holiday Classic

TUCSON, Arizona — Pima men's basketball defeated Salt Lake City Community College, 92-75, to close out the Aztec Holiday Classic with three wins and a 15-0 record to start the season.

Cohnenj Gonzalez had 31 points and Max Majerle had 24 points in the win.

"We're really deep," head coach Brian Peabody said. "I can play ten or eleven guys. They are unselfish. They are similar to the 2018 team that went to the NJCAA championship game.

Majerle, who transferred from Central Michigan Univeristy, is the son of Phoenix Suns legendary player Dan Majerle.

