Pima Men's Basketball named No. 1 Seed in NJCAA National Tournament, Women's get No. 6 seed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Men's and Women's Basketball team are headed to the NJCAA Division II National Tournaments.

The men's team enters the National Tournament with a perfect, 32-0 record this season, coming off their Region I Division II title win.

The Aztecs were selected as the No. 1 Seed for their tournament in Danville, IL. The Aztecs get a first round bye and will play the winner of the game between No. 16 SUNY Niagara and No. 17 Oakland Community College (Michigan) on Tuesday, March 18th.

The women's team, also coming off their Region I Division II title win.

The women's selected as the No. 6 Seed for their tournament in Joplin. MO. The Aztecs will play No. 11 North Central Missouri College on Monday, March 17th.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

