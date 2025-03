TUCSON, Arizona — Pima men's basketball defeated South Mountain, 80-55, in the semifinals of the Region I, Division II tournament at the Aztecs gymnasium.

Leading scorer CohenJ Gonzales had 18 points. Isaac Johnson had 17 points off the bench.

With the win, head coach Brian Peabody's team improves its record to a perfect 31-0.

"We're willing to share the ball," said Peabody earlier this season. "They like each other and they want everyone to be successful."

Pima will host the finals on Friday.