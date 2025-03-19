Pima men's basketball cruises by SUNY Niagara to advance to NJCAA Quarterfinals

DANVILLE, Illinois — No. 1 seeded Pima College Aztecs defeated No. 16 SUNY Niagara 99-66 to advance to the quarterfinal round of the NJCAA Division II tournament.

Sophomore Gabe Oldham scored the first seven points of the game, and later in the first half the Aztecs went on a 14-0 run.

Oldham finished with a double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds to go with four assists as he went 9 for 14 from the field.

“All of us had a chip on our shoulder from last year. Especially in these big-time games, you can’t come out nervous or scared, you got to come out and set the tone,” Oldham said.

The Pima defense held Niagara’s leading scorer Chioke Marshall to just two points on 1 for 12 shooting. He averaged 18.2 points coming into the game.

Pima will play Davidson-Davie College out of North Carolina in the quarterfinals on Thursday.