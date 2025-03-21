Pima men and women both advances to NJCAA Division II National Semifinals

DANVILLE, Illinois — Pima men's basketball Pima women's basketball have both advanced to the NJCAA Division II National semifinals, the first time both programs have done so in the same season.

The men's team is the No. 1 seed and has a record of 34-0. Brian Peabody's team will meet Champaign (Ill.) Parkland in Danville, Illinois on Friday.

The women's team will play CCBC Essex on Friday, in Joplin, Missouri, Todd Holthaus' team entered the tournament as a No. 6 seed.