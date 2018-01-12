Pima Football Coach Jim Monaco: We didn't have a relationship with Arizona

TUCSON - Despite at least two Aztecs being offered scholarships by Arizona Football, Pima head coach Jim Monaco says his program's relationship with the Wildcats was non-existent.

"We didn't have one." Monaco said on the Zach Clark Show on ESPN Radio. "I'm not saying it was bad. We just didn't have one."

Part of the friction concerned Arizona's late-season punting struggles. Aztecs punter John Bowers averaged 45 yards per punt, second in the NJCAA.

"I said, I'm not trying to be disrespectful, but we have a great punter," added Monaco. "They agreed. I don't know what happened."

Arizona did offer scholarships to defensive back Haki Woods, who initially committed to Arizona, and linebacker Bryant Pirtle. Woods will attend Oregon. Pirtle signed with Utah.

Arizona is looking for a new head coach after letting go Rich Rodriguez last week.

"We'll always have three or four, maybe five or six players that are quality enough to play in the Pac-12," said Monaco. "It would be awesome to keep them in town."