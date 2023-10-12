Pima County Sports Hall of Famer Rich Hall on what it's like to officiate in the NFL

TUCSON, Arizona — It was 1972 when No. 72 Rich Hall joined Arizona Football after growing up in Northern California.

"What's really funny is I had never been out of the state before," said Hall.

The Wildcats went 9-2 in the defensive tackle's junior and senior seasons, but a career as an NFL player wasn't in the cards.

"There was somebody at the University that had been doing high school football and he suggested that I try officiating. The rest is history."

It was a journey that began in Tucson.

"The very first play I ever officiated was at Santa Rita High School."

It was then on to college games and NFL Europe before Hall umpired in the NFL. And, he officiated memorable games such as the Tim Tebow playoff win and Denver's 2016 AFC Championship Game win over the Patriots.

"I have a saying that the first week you have to be perfect and the next week you have to improve."

Hall blew his trademark acme metal pea whistle for 18 seasons an umpire in the NFL.

"My body was getting old, and it was time to retire."

Hall returned to the fields where his officiating career began. On Friday nights, he can be seen as referee and crew chief at high school football games.

"It's the comradery with my friends prior to the game, studying and teaching. I enjoy working with the guys."

Now, Hall is being recognized for his more than five decades in football, as he's about to be inducted in the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame.

"It's an honor to be in this community, and to be honored in this way."

