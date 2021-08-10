Pima County cancels funding of Arizona Bowl after Barstool Sports controversy

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to cancel all funding to the Arizona Bowl after it was recently sponsored by Barstool Sports.

The Board voted 4-1 to cancel funding following past conduct and statements of Barstool employees, including founder and president Dave Portnoy.

“I feel that the current sponsor does not represent who we are as a region or as a community,” said Chair, District 3 Supervisor Sharon Bronson. “I don’t see how we, in good conscience, can give financial support to an organization with a documented history of offensive and inappropriate statements.”

The Board is also asking Arizona Bowl to remove the county's name and logo from Barstool's website.

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl executive director Kym Adair released the following statement,

While we are disappointed, the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl will continue to spotlight the best of our community, create significant economic impact, and provide tremendous support to our local nonprofits.

The Arizona Bowl is not for profit, but Pima County says it's not for them.

In July, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and CEO Erika Nardini were in Tucson to celebrate becoming the new title sponsor of the Arizona Bowl.

Barstool is a digital sports and entertainment company, which has become more mainstream in recent years.

In the past, the company has been criticized for misogyny and racism. A few years back, Portnoy got into a Twitter argument with ESPN personality Sam Ponder, as a potential Barstool show on ESPN fell through.

KGUN 9 has reached out to Barstool for comment, but the company has not yet responded.

Watch the Board of Supervisors full discussion of the sponsorship below, starting at about 4:53:00:

Supervisors will discuss how to reallocate the funds in the board meeting August 16.