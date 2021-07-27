Watch
Barstool Sports announces sponsorship deal with Arizona Bowl

Posted at 11:10 AM, Jul 27, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Barstool Sports is the new sponsor of the Arizona Bowl.

In a video posted to Twitter Tuesday morning, the company's president Dave Portnoy unveiled details about the multi-year deal.

Barstool is not just sponsoring the annual event, it has also secured the broadcasting rights to the game.

"We also have exclusive broadcasting rights meaning the game will air only on Barstool Sports channels on New Years Eve Day with Barstool personalities fully immersed in the broadcast. (Smell ya later CBS) It is a true partnership with the Arizona Bowl, the MAC, and the Mountain West Conference," said Portnoy.

The company is also teasing an entire week of Barstool Bowl festivities in Tucson leading up to the event.

"I’ve said many times that our ambitions at Barstool is to own the moon. This is a major breakthrough in that regard," said Portnoy.

