Pima Community College's assistant women's basketball coach to be inducted into PCC Hall of Fame

TUCSON, Ariz. — It's been ten years since Pima Community College had a hall-of-fame class.

This year, PCC has decided to honor one member of the athletics program who has been a Tucsonan her entire life.

Former Aztec Sydni Stallworth has just been announced to be a part of PCC'S Athletics Hall of Fame 2023 Class

“It’s nice to be recognized especially from my hometown," Stallworth said.

Born and raised in Tucson, basketball has always been a part of Stallworth’s life.

“Basketball was kind of a family sport," Stallworth said. "I grew up in it, I started when I was about 5 years old and it kind of grew into my first love.”

In high school, Stallworth played for Palo Verde.

She then went on to play for the Pima Aztecs.

“Pima was one of the schools that I feel really saw the potential in me," Stallworth said.

After two years at Pima, Stallworth moved on to play for the University of Alaska-Anchorage.

Alaska-Anchorage had just won their sixth conference title when Stallworth got the call to play overseas in Denmark.

“It was a player-coach position so at the same time I was playing professionally, I got to coach youth teams," Stallworth said.

Watching her players grow on and off the court is what helped her fall in love with coaching.

Now, she’s able to bring this love to Pima.

“Seeing growth in confidence, seeing growth in love for the game," Stallworth said. "Those are the things that really stick out to me.”

Players like Mattanaya Vytal have been able to see the love Stallworth has for the game firsthand.

“Just her bringing her energy to the team every day really helps us get up and going," Vytal said. "I just like how she’s passing down the knowledge to help us get to where she went.”

As Stallworth heads into her first season as a PCC Hall of Famer, she is excited to be with the community where it all started.

“Just to see everything I put into Pima while I was here and what I'm now putting into Pima as a coach now paying off, it’s a good feeling," Stallworth said.

Stallworth will be inducted into the hall of fame on Sunday, December 10th at PCC's West Campus.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

