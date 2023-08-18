Pima College Volleyball to host inaugural Aztec Invitational

TUCSON, Arizona — It may not be heavily covered, debated on sports talk radio, or generate a big money television deal. So, Pima Aztec volleyball has been part of a secret.

"That's why we're trying to get people out to Tucson to see what it's all about," said sophomore Morgan Hains.

The secret is that NJCAA volleyball features nationwide talent.

"There's a connection," said head coach Dan Bithell, who's in his 24th season as head coach. "There's an energy. The game moves really fast."

Next week, Pima will host the inaugural Aztec Invitational, involving six teams.

"I'm really excited," said Hains. "It's always fun to travel with your team, but it's nice to get other teams to see what Tucson is all about."

There is another reason. Pima is now eligible for an at-large NJCAA Division II Volleyball tournament bid. Playing teams such as 6th ranked Grand Rapids Community College will help its strength of schedule when tournament selection time comes around.

"This is a great opportunity to give a chance for some highly ranked teams to come here," said Bithell. "Hopefully, it gives us a chance to come and beat some of those teams."

Pima is no stranger to hosting events. Last year, the Aztecs hosted the NJCAA Division II Soccer Championships.

"Everybody is looking for well-run tournaments this time of year," said Bithell. "Hopefully, we'll be able to provide that, and hopefully, we'll grow it as we go."

