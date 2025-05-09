Pima College to become first Arizona Community College to offer NIL support

TUCSON, Arizona — Todd Holthaus' Pima Women's Basketball team is coming off a terrific season in which it reached the NJCAA Division II Championship game, but the Aztecs still felt the need to make an offseason pivot.

"Absolutely," said Holthaus. "I don't think you can ever feel comfortable."

Pima is the first community college in Arizona to provide name-image-likeness support for its student-athletes. It's partnering with Opendorse, an NIL digital platform.

"I'm super excited," added Holtahaus. "More so for our student-athletes."

For Holthaus, it will help in recruiting.

"I think that's probably the biggest reason we did it. Just giving kids who we're recruiting the opportunity to do something for themselves, promote themselves, and do something with the NIL landscape that's out there now."

Around the Aztecs gymnasium, there are local and national brands. Pima College is familiar with corporate partnerships.

"We go to those companies to help Pima athletics. Now, this presents an opportunity for student athletes to do something on their own with local businesses and individuals where they can make a few bucks on the side. It's not going to be millions and dollars in NIL money. It's not coming from Pima. It's kids promoting themselves and working on their personal brands that they can take with them when they leave Pima.

Many Pima student-athletes do move on to four-year schools, and this is four all sports.

"We're super excited now that the world is out,and we're glad to be first."