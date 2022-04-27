Pima College Softball coached by World Series Champion

TUCSON, Arizona — Pima assistant softball coach Giselle Juarez grew up playing youth softball in Arizona a few years ahead of sophomore pitcher Faith Orton.

"I used to think she was really good, and I thought it was awesome that she was a lefty, too," said Orton.

Juarez was so good that she went on to star at the University of Oklahoma. And, it was her pitching that led the Sooners to the Women's College World Series Title. She was named Most Outstanding Player of the Series.

"I remember sitting at home and watching with my Mom and saying, 'G is so fierce and competitive,'" said infielder Shannon Vivoda.

G, as she's referred to, is originally from Glendale. And, when her fiance began medical school at the University of Arizona, she was looking for a place to coach, even as an unpaid assistant.

"I just really wanted to give back because when I was younger, there was a college player who would have given back the same way I am now," said Juarez.

So, Juarez reached out to Pima softbal head coach Rebekha Quiroz.

"I was immediately on board," said Quiroz. "It was all about the community and helping these girls any way that she can."

Juarez does that on and off the field. She's known for helping pitchers like Orton with the technique that made her a Women's College World Series star, and in the mental part of the sport as well.

"We're all super honored to have her as coach," said Orton. "She makes a huge difference."