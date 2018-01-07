Pima College defeats Cochise, 87-84

TUCSON - In a back and forth game, The Pima Community College men's basketball team (14-1, 6-1 in ACCAC) picked up an 87-84 win over Cochise College (12-3, 5-2).

Up 85-82, the Apaches had a chance to convert on a three-point play but sophomore Ilunga Moise (Raymond S. Kellis HS) grabbed the defensive rebound after the missed free throw. Moise was fouled and went on to hit his two free throws. The Apaches had a final chance but Moise was there again on the defensive pressure to force a missed three-point attempt as time expired.

The game featured a total of 15 ties and 15 lead changes.Cochise head coach Jerry Carrillo was going for career win number 501. Pima's Bian Peabody is the dirthoop.com national junior college coach of the week after the Aztecs won three games in the Bruce Fleck Classic.

Sophomore Keven Biggs (Cienega HS) scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half. He went 9 for 15 from the field and 4 for 8 from three-point range. He also grabbed six rebounds with three assists.

Sophomore Isaiah Murphy (Cienega HS) and freshman Abram Carrasco (Cholla HS) each scored 18 points. Moise had 10 points, six rebounds and two steals off the bench. Freshman Robert Wilson (Salpointe Catholic HS) had five points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

The Aztecs will play at Phoenix College on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. This will be the first meeting since the teams faced off in the NJCAA Region I, Division II Championship game where the Aztecs won 102-99.