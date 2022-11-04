Pima College athletics set to host NJCAAA Division II Soccer Tournament

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Four years ago, Jim Monaco was the Aztecs head football coach before the program was cut due to budgetary issues.

Monaco was left wondering about his next move.

“It was difficult because at my age, and at that time, I was kind of sitting back and thinking, 'what’s next?'"

What's next would turn out to be the role of athletic director for Pima College.

“I feel like I'm really in my wheelhouse, and things have been great,” Monaco said.

Monaco's goal as athletic director was to never put another group of coaches and student-athletes through what he went endured while losing his football team. And, since taking over his role, there have been no additional program cuts. In fact, they have gained over 50 student-athletes despite the loss of their football program.

“When coach Chad Harrison took over our track program, we were sitting at 30, 35, 40 student-athletes," added Monaco. "We now have 100. We won our conference for the first time in 37 years a couple of years ago. The baseball team won the most games it’s ever won last year. Our volleyball team went to nationals two years ago."

Also during his role, the men's soccer team won both the 2018 and 2021 championship titles while the women's soccer team was national runner-ups in 2021.

"That was the first time in NJCAA history that the same school put both teams in the final game. So, we have been so successful,” Monaco said.

The men's Soccer team will look to defend their championship title in their hometown of Tucson, as the NJCAA Division ll Championship Tournament will be held this month at Kino Sports Complex. The women's team will try and to get one step further.

“I think it is going to be incredible. I am very proud that we were able to build such a package that they gave it to us and I am hoping to keep it here.”