Pima Baseball to play for the NJCAA West District Title

TUCSON, Arizona — It's a Pima College baseball practice, and some of the the players are juggling a few baseballs before the others arrive.

The program was, more or less, up in the air when Ken Jacome took over back in 2018.

"Early on it was rough," said Jacome.

The team had three losing seasons. Jacome got his break when the late Rich Alday, who was the program's first head coach, hired him as an assistant at the University of New Mexico.

"Alday played with my Dad growing up," added Jacome.

The Aztecs head coaching job was a chance for the Rincon High School graduate to move back home."

"I love Tucson. I have roots, here, and a lot of friends and family.

To win here, Jacome would have to convince southern Arizona recruits to stay here, and help him sell the program. It worked with former CDO high school star Andew Stucky.

"I've had a few friends from high school that I played with , and against, that said good things about the program," said Stuckey. "It was definitely a big reason."

Stuckey won the Arizona Community College Player of the Year award, while Jacome dedicated last weekend's regional title win to Alday.

"Coach Jacome has so much respect for everyone who coached here before him," said Stuckey. "And, those who have played here. So, he's really given this program his all. You can tell it means everything to him that we've been able to have a good year."

Pima now continues it's post-season in Beatrice, Nebraska, where a western district win would propel them to their first Junior College World Series since 1992.