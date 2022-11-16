Pima Aztecs host NJCAA Division II Soccer Tournament

TUCSON, Arizona — Pima men's soccer is the defending NJCAA Division II national champions while the women's team was runners-up in 2021. They are both making this year's title runs in Tucson.

Pima is the host school of this year's tournamnets, which are taking place at the Kino Sports Complex.

In their first game in pool play, the women's team, playing on the stadium field, defeated Northeast Community College out of Nebraska, 1-0. Mari Acosta, a Sahuarita native, scored the game's only goal. They play Northwest Mississippi in their next game.

The men's team, which played simultaneously on the grandstand field, to Southeastern 2-0. They next play Norton College, which is based out of Chicago.