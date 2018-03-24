Pima Aztecs defeat Delta and will play for national championship

DANVILLE, Illinois - Pima basketball is headed to the National Junior College Division 2 championship game after defeating Delta College on Friday, 102-94, in Danville, Illinois.

It's the third straight game in which Pima has scored 100 points. Alize Travis led the Aztecs with 21 points and 11 assists.

Second seeded Pima will play top seed Triton College in Saturday's championship game.

"We have to continue to push the pace and take care of the basketball," said assistant coach Dylan Hidalgo. "And, try to defend as best as possible. We have some pretty good athletes."