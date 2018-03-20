Pima Aztecs begin quest for national championship in basketball

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Pima Community College Aztecs are the No. 2 seed for this week's NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Danville, Illinois.

The Aztecs (28-4) open the tournament against the College of Southern Maryland on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Tucson time.

The Aztecs defeated Phoenix College 73-70 on Mar. 9 to win the Region I, Division II/District A title for the second straight year.

The Hawks were the Region 20, District VI champions and are 19-12 overall. After dropping their final three regular season games, they won three straight to take the region title.

The games will be live streamed on NJCAATV.

The Cochise College Women's basketball team is playing in the NJCAA Division I National Tournament in Lubbock, Texas.

The Apaches (29-2) are the 5 seed and will face Walters State Community College Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. Tucson time. The game will be streamed live on NJCAATV.