Pima Aztec basketball celebrates Final Four season

TUCSON, Ariz - Pima Community College hosted a public celebration, Tuesday evening, for the Aztecs men's basketball team and their run through the NJCAA Division II Tournament.

Athletic Director Edgar Soto and Chancellor Lee Lambert each said some congratulatory words. The coaches then introduced each player who received commemorative T-shirts

The Aztecs returned to Tucson on Sunday night with the NJCAA Division II Tournament runner-up trophy. The team set several program milestones this season which included a 31-5 overall record. They were 18-4 in ACCAC conference play and led the NJCAA in scoring at 102.4 points per game.

Sophomores Alize Travis and Isaiah Murphy (Cienega HS), along with freshman Jeremiah Bailey, were named to the NJCAA Division II All-Tournament team.

Head Coach Brian Peabody's team also led in field goals and free throws made embracing a "Race to 100" mentality. The Aztecs ranked in the top five nationally in rebounds, steals and assists.

