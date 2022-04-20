Watch
Pelicans rally past Suns 125-114 after Booker's injury

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dries as Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) defends during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
AP
Posted at 6:29 AM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 09:29:34-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 37 points, CJ McCollum added 23 and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the top-seeded Phoenix Suns 125-114 in Game 2, evening the series in their Western Conference first-round matchup.

Not only did the Suns lose the game, but they’re unsure about the health status of All-Star guard Devin Booker.

Booker was spectacular in the first half with 31 points before leaving with right hamstring tightness in the third quarter. The Pelicans earned their first playoff win since 2018.

