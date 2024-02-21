PCC's Baseball Coach on the road to 200 wins

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima Community College baseball team won its doubleheader against the ACU Prospect team to bring its win streak to 12.

“We’re just trying to collect wins," PCC Baseball coach, Ken Jacome said. "However they come, if it’s in a streak, that’s great. If it’s not a streak, we’ve just got to start a new one.”

For Coach Ken Jacome, coaching at Pima hits close to home.

“I grew up here," Jacome said.

Jacome grew up on the east side and went to Rincon High School.

He moved away for about 20 years but had the opportunity to come back to coach with PCC in 2019.

“I knew that there was history of being a really great baseball program in this conference, and so I was excited to see what we could do with it," Jacome said.

Since being with the Aztecs, Jacome has won 188 games, just 12 wins away from his 200th.

“I mean that’s great, but you know my most important thing here at Pima is to help us win a championship," Jacome said. "I mean personal records for me are not important.”

“I think it would be huge, I mean I think the guys are going to be super excited," PCC center fielder, Elijah Reeves said. "I don’t how excited he will be, but we’ll get pretty excited for him.”

Win streaks are not something Jacome likes to focus on. For him it’s about winning on and off the field.

“Obviously we want to win. We want to do the best we can on the field, but at the end of the day, at the end of their career here, I just hope that they can leave here and be more mature and understand what it takes to be a grown adult," Jacome said.

The Aztecs' next game is Saturday against Cochise College at home.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

