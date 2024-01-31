PCC Basketball's father-daughter duo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Of the 12 freshmen on the PCC Women’s basketball team, there’s one player who hits close to home for the Aztecs head coach.

For Todd Holthaus, coaching women’s basketball isn’t just about the game. It’s about building a family, and one of the 12 new freshmen on this team takes that family aspect to a whole new level.

Holthaus has been coaching on the Westside at PCC for the past 17 years.

“It’s been better than I ever imagined," Holthaus said.

Holthaus prides his coaching on making the team into a family.

“That’s something that we’ve always tried to instill in the culture so to speak," Holthaus said. "I’ve always looked at it like people are entrusting their daughters to me as basketball players, but also young adults.”

This season he’s added 12 freshmen to the family.

Eight of them from Arizona, five from Tucson and one from his own home.

“It's so family-oriented here, not just because he’s my dad but because it's just a very family-oriented team," Holthaus's daughter, Annalise Holthaus said.

From dad to coach, Holthaus is joined by his daughter Annalise this season after graduating from Ironwood Ridge last year.

But for these two, when it comes to the court it’s just another day on the job.

“She has the ability and I have the ability to separate player and daughter," Holthaus said.

“I really don’t feel the difference playing for any other coach and then him," Annalise said "When I'm on the court he’s my coach. It’s pretty business when we’re out here.”

With the Aztecs 14-6 this season, they plan to take the family business up from the Westside to Glendale on Wednesday.

—— Erin Patterson is a reporter for KGUN 9. She's agraduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor’s in News Media with a Sports Concentration. Erin recently obtained her Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from Arizona State University at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, where she gained experience a sports reporter, anchor and producer. Share your story ideas and important issues with Erin by emailing erin.patterson@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

