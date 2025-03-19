Pat Parris sits down with Arizona Athletics Director Desireé Reed-Francois

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In just one year as Arizona Director of Athletics, Desireé Reed-Francois has become a major player nationally, serving as part of a 10-member "transition team" charged with creating a new path forward in college athletics.

She recently interviewed me one-on-one for the first time, discussing her role as athletics director and her work on the transition team.

WATCH | Arizona Basketball: Chasing the Championship

"We're in the largest transformation in college sports history," Reed-Francois tells me, referencing major changes coming to the way college athletes are paid.

She is one of ten athletic directors—two from each of the Power Five conferences—working on the House Implementation Committee. They're charged with creating new rules and enforcement of a landmark $2.8 billion antitrust settlement.

"It's been wonderful because I can help be a part that, hopefully be a part of that solution, but also ensure that the University of Arizona is well positioned for the future," Reed-Francois said.

That future likely begins on April 7, when a judge is expected to finalize the House settlement. Reed-Francois and the House Implementation Committee's new rules will take effect on July 1.

"With the House settlement, we're going to have a period of adjustment, but then we have a framework," said Reed-Francois. "That's what we're all looking for, is a pathway forward and that's what this settlement provides."

The NCAA says the settlement will continue to give student-athletes opportunities to benefit from name, image, and likeness. It will also establish a robust system of oversight and controls to ensure fair competition and protect the integrity of collegiate athletics and the best interests of student-athletes, participating institution,s and fans.

Pat Parris: "This should help level the playing field?"



Desireé Reed-Francois: "Absolutely, this provides us with a framework. It provides us with a protocol, a set of rules. Arizona is a very special place. I'm a proud 1997 graduate. I remember our championships in 1997 with Coach Candrea, of course the national championship basketball program.





"But also the University of Arizona Athletic Department represents $266 million in economic impact. Our city and our region depend on us being successful, and we will. This is a high priority for us. We have a plan and we will continue to adjust. We are going to be aggressive. We are going to be great stewards of our resources and we're going to be fair."

As Reed-Francois helps work on the future of NIL and college athletics, she recently reached her one-year anniversary at Arizona.

She tells me she's been able to assemble her team to meet the challenges of the current climate while anticipating the future.

"So we had to, almost on parallel tracks, provide the stability, build the foundation, build the team and that respective culture that Tucson deserves," said Reed-Francois. "Then also, get prepared for House and that implementation of revenue sharing."

One of the key aspects of the new rules will be a cap setting a maximum amount each athletic department can share in revenue.

The first year, that cap is expected to be around $20.5 million.

Pat's interview with Desireé Reed-Francois is part of KGUN 9's NCAA Tournament special, Arizona Basketball: Chasing the Championship. Watch the entire show here:

Arizona Basketball: Chasing the Championship