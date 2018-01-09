Parker Jackson-Cartwright: Of course we want to play hard for Miller

TUCSON - They were honest words from head coach Sean Miller about him wanting the team to play hard for him, something he says it didn't do enough of during last Saturday's loss at Colorado.

Today, senior guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright was indeed asked if they wanted to play hard for Miller.

"Of course, you know, obviously, that game wouldn't have reflected that if you were watching as a fan or the coach. As the players, we have to be better. It had nothing to do with coach Miller and his staff. It had everything to do with us."

Jackson-Cartwright has been criticized by national media this year, including from ESPN.com writer Jeff Goodman, who said he didn't think the Wildcats could win a national title with PJC as point guard.

My take isn’t that Arizona isn’t able to beat Arizona State at home or Utah on the road with its point guard situation. It’s that they won’t win it all … https://t.co/zQy7j6fju2 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) January 5, 2018

"I do have passion. I do play with fire. I think people have seen that. But, on that day I didn't have that. As a result my team didn't benefit. We struggled."

The 14th ranked Wildcats host Oregon State and Oregon this coming week.