Pac12 tournament bracket set, Arizona #1 overall seed

TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona basketball has clinched the #1 overall seed for next week's upcoming Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas. They will play on Thursday, against the winner of the Colorado/ASU matchup on Wedensday.

Arizona swept the season series against ASU in the regular season, but split the series against Colorado....with a bad loss to the Buffs in Boulder in January.

Arizona clinched the Pac-12 regular season title outright, with a win over Cal at McKale Center on Saturday night. The win capped a tumultuous week for Arizona basketball.

The full bracket can be found here: https://pac-12.com/mens-basketball/mens-basketball-tournament