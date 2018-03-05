Pac12 tournament bracket set, Arizona #1 overall seed

Erica Weston
8:13 PM, Mar 4, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona basketball has clinched the #1 overall seed for next week's upcoming Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.  They will play on Thursday, against the winner of the Colorado/ASU matchup on Wedensday.

Arizona swept the season series against ASU in the regular season, but split the series against Colorado....with a bad loss to the Buffs in Boulder in January.

Arizona clinched the Pac-12 regular season title outright, with a win over Cal at McKale Center on Saturday night.  The win capped a tumultuous week for Arizona basketball.  

The full bracket can be found here: https://pac-12.com/mens-basketball/mens-basketball-tournament

 

