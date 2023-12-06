Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors for Fifita, 13 total all-conference for Wildcats

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another honor to add to the growing list of Arizona football's memorable 2023 season: Quarterback Noah Fifita has been named as Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year.

Making his first appearance as a starter against Washington back in September, Fifita found his rhythm this season quickly. Arizona posted a win over Washington State on October 14—a turning point for the Wildcats' season, and the first W in the team's current six-game win streak.

Fifita is 6-2 as the team's staring quarterback, and is 4th in FBS with a 73.6 completion percentage. He's been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week a record five times.

Fifita is one of 13 Arizona Wildcats earning All-Conference honors this season, the final year of Pac-12 play:



All-Pac-12 First Team: Jordan Morgan and Jacob Manu

All-Pac-12 Second Team: Tetairoa McMillan and Tyler Loop

All-Pac-12 Honorable Mentions: Jonah Coleman, Tanner McLachlan, Jonah Savaiinaea, Taylor Upshaw, Tacario Davis, Ephesians Prysock, Jacob Cowing and Treydan Stukes

Image credit: Arizona Athletics

Arizona's six-game win streak is the longest in team history since the landmark 1998 season.

Head Coach Jedd Fisch is currently one of 12 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award.

