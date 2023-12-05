UA's Fisch named finalist for coach of the year award

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Football Head Coach Jedd Fisch has been named one of 12 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year, as announced today by the Football Writers Association of America.

Since Fisch took charge of the program prior to the 2021 season, Arizona has improved in wins the last two years. The Wildcats went from 1-11 in 2021 to 5-7 in 2022, and 9-3 in 2023, marking an eight-win improvement from 2021 to 2023 which is the largest win improvement over a span of three seasons in program history.

Arizona capped the 2023 season with a dominant 59-23 win over rival Arizona State, marking the second straight win over ASU for the first time since the 2008 and 2009 seasons.

Under Fisch's leadership, the Wildcats finished third in the Pac-12 this season and are heading to the Alamo Bowl, making an appearance in a bowl game for the first time since 2017. This is the highest finish in the conference for the Wildcats since winning the South Division and making an appearance in the Pac-12 Championship game against Oregon in 2014.

The 12 Coach of the Year finalists have been placed on a ballot which has been sent to the entire FWAA membership. The 2023 recipient will be announced on Dec. 20. The official presentation will be at a reception Jan. 6 in Houston, the site of the College Football Playoff National Championship.