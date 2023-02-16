Pablo Mastroeni returns to Tucson Amigo stomping grounds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Tucson Amigo Pablo Mastroeni returns to his stomping grounds to coach Real Salt Lake at the Desert Soccer Showcase at Kino Stadium, a facility that hadn't yet been built when he took the southern Arizona fields as a player.

"My beginnings as a young pro started here in Tucson and it was really developed by the older generation that was grinding at the time," Mastroeni reminisces.

From 1995-97, Mastroeni was a member of the Amigos, who hosted the majority of their home games at Rincon High School, the same place he says he saw some of his greatest personal growth.

"Every time we drive by Rincon High, which is where we played our games with the Tucson Amigos, I just remember the home stands being packed. It was my first time getting a taste of playing in front of a large crowd."

The Amigos head coach at the time, Wolfgang Weber, is now the boys head soccer coach for Salpointe High School.

"That I got the opportunity to spend 45 minutes with him in the stands, and to find out he's still coaching and still impacting the lives of many young players that have dreams of playing professionally, was really special," Mastroeni gushed.

Mastroeni's return as a Major League Soccer head coach comes full circle for an athlete who learned what it took to take the sport to the professional leagues here in Tucson.

"Yeah, I'll tell you time is cruel. As a coach, I take a lot of those experiences and more to help what the younger generation is sort of going through."

One of Mastroeni's players, Real Salt Lake center back Justin Flag, also spent many formative years playing soccer here in Tucson.

"For me, he gets where you're coming from as a player," said Flag. "He's played in World Cups. He's played in the league for, I don't even know how many years. He's been in our shoes. He knows exactly what we're going through, just everything that goes into playing the game."