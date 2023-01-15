Over 300 teams gather at Kino Sports Complex for the 32nd Annual Fort Lowell Shootout

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A total of 323 teams from the U.S. and Mexico gathered this weekend at Kino Sports Complex for the 32nd annual Fort Lowell Soccer Shootout.

It's the largest soccer tournament each year in Southern Arizona.

In one of Saturday's games, 12U Real Salt Lake of southern Arizona defeated Maricopa County's FC Arizona 9-3.

The event began with a parade of athletes on Friday night at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium.

"No event in the country that I know of can do an Olympics parade for the kids," said Real Salt Lake head coach Bel Haouala. "We let them enjoy it."

Games will continue throughout the weekend.