Oscar Valdez to fight at Casino del Sol on September 10th

TUCSON, Arizona — WBC Super Featherweight Champion Oscar Valdez is coming off what many consider to be the knockout of the year against Miguel Berchelt.

"We all know I had a great knockout with Miguel Berchelt," said Valdez during a recent zoom interview. "But, we always train different for the next opponent."

That next opponent is another undefeated fighter, 16-0 Robson Conceicao. Even though Valdez, at 29-0, has never lost as a professional, Conceicao did defeat him when they were amateurs.

"We kind of didn't like each other," Valdez remembers. "We always went back and forth giving each other faces."

Valdez will be at a four inch reach disadvantage, but he will have a home crowd advantage at Casino Del Sol, as he grew up partly in Tucson.

"That's why my English is so good," Valdez said. "It's because I went to Manzo Elementary School."

Now Valdez wants to teach is former rival a lesson, one who happens to have won an Olympic gold medal for Brazil.

"Nobody wins a gold medal by being an easy fighter."

The fight will be on September 10th.

"I just want to give a good performance for my fans and my family. And, keep the belt home."