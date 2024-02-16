Oro Valley resident and former NHL player Tim Watters to coach alumni game

TUCSON, Arizona — Oro Valley's Tim Watters played 14 seasons as a defenseman in the NHL.

"My claim to fame is was to last as long as I did with as little talent as I had," said Watters.

Another claim to fame is that he played three seasons for the L.A. Kings with the legendary Wayne Gretzky.

"He played with me, by the way," Watters joked. "He knew where I was going to be before I knew where I was going to be."

Watters was also a two-time Olympian for Team Canada. His career ended as a member of the minor league Phoenix Roadrunners in 1995. Now, Watters is getting back on the ice, or at least behind the bench. He's set to coach an alumni game of former pro players against current University of Arizona players.

"I think it's going to be a fast skating game because the University of Arizona players want to do well against the former NHL players."

The game is next weekend. It's part of a Roadrunners promotion called "Hockey Night in Southern Arizona." It's a takeoff of Hockey Night in Canada, where Watters is originally from, before moving to Oro Valley to be near family.

He'll deliver the following pregame message to his players.

"Shoot, puck, score!"