One-on-one with Roadrunners captain Austin Poganski ahead of the playoffs

TUCSON, Arizona — The seventh seed Tucson Roadrunners begin the Calder Cup Playoffs with a best of three series against the second seed Abbotsford Canucks, with all three games at the Abbotsford Centre.

"Playoffs are what you work for all season," said Roadrunners captain Austin Poganski. "We had 72 games to make the post-season. We did that. Now, our next goal is to make it to the second round.

Abbotsford, despite their 44-24-2-2 record, lost five of eight regular season games to Tucson this past season.

"It's something to look back at," added Poganski. "It gives us a little more confidence. But, it's the playoffs, and there are so many things that go each way in a series."

Forward Kailer Yamamoto led the team in total points (56) and assists (36) while tying for third in goals (20). Yamamoto, who came to the Roadrunners through waivers in October, became just the fourth Roadrunner in team history to finish a season over a point-per-game in at least 50 games.

